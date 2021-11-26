Scala (XLA) Trading 25.9% Lower Over Last Week

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. Scala has a total market cap of $3.00 million and approximately $2,582.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Scala has traded 25.9% lower against the dollar. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001839 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00065444 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00074408 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00099141 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,052.96 or 0.07455245 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,582.91 or 1.00402803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Scala Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XLAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.