KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Purchased by Clear Creek Financial Management LLC

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) by 135.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,700 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 4.67% of KLX Energy Services worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of KLXE. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $187,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in KLX Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KLX Energy Services by 89,401.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,956,000 after buying an additional 184,167 shares during the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLXE traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.88. The stock had a trading volume of 707 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,840. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.26. KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $18.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($2.98) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 36.24% and a negative return on equity of 835.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher J. Baker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Corbin J. Robertson, Jr. sold 6,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $31,241.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,516 shares of company stock worth $1,081,624 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on KLX Energy Services from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

KLX Energy Services Profile

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of completion, intervention and production services and products to onshore oil and gas producing regions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains and Northeast. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

