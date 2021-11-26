Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $9.96

Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.96 and last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 14424 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Despegar.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Despegar.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

Get Despegar.com alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $672.26 million, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.34.

Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.06). Despegar.com had a negative net margin of 47.24% and a negative return on equity of 245.20%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Despegar.com, Corp. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DESP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Despegar.com by 22.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Despegar.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Despegar.com by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 48.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP)

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Despegar.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Despegar.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.