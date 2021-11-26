Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 118.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,651 shares during the quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $90,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Valero Energy by 204.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 7.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $715,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy stock traded down $6.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,774. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 2.09. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.12.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $29.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.55 billion. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently -359.63%.

VLO has been the topic of several research reports. Argus raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.71.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 26,750 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $2,202,327.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

