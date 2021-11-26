Canton Hathaway LLC Purchases New Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the second quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 750.0% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 73.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total transaction of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $362.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.07 and its 200 day moving average is $322.18. The stock has a market cap of $229.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.13. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $241.73 and a 1-year high of $374.92.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

