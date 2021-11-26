Tiaa Fsb Raises Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 132,325 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $16,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $6,812,481.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $154.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.05.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $114.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $153.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $110.06 and a 1 year high of $135.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 14.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.