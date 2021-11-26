Becker Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.57.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $347.89 and a 200-day moving average of $359.80. The firm has a market cap of $334.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $312.38 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

In related news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $30,195,448.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 374,646 shares of company stock valued at $127,575,078. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

