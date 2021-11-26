Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Trading Down 11.2%

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) shares dropped 11.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.34. Approximately 127,772 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,643,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

CPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$6.75 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet raised Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$9.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average of $4.21.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 78.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Research analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.024 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,709 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,853 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 12.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 320,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 686,928 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

