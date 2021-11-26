RPC (NYSE:RES) Shares Gap Down to $4.29

RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.29, but opened at $3.92. RPC shares last traded at $3.99, with a volume of 8,694 shares trading hands.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of RPC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $860.74 million, a PE ratio of -49.50 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.81.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $225.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.64 million. RPC had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

In other news, Director Gary W. Rollins sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 30,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $172,778.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,997,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,207,139. 69.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of RPC by 594.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of RPC by 45.9% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of RPC by 696.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of RPC during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RPC (NYSE:RES)

RPC, Inc engages in the exploration, production and development of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Technical Services and Support Services. The Technical Services segment provides oil and gas, fracturing, acidizing, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline and fishing services.

