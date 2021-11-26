Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Up 4.9%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.
Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)
Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.
