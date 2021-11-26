Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Up 4.9%

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s stock price shot up 4.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $40.00. 1 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.12.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.53.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Discovery stock. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 58.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,312 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises about 1.4% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

