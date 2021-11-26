The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by Optas LLC

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after purchasing an additional 337,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 23.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,475,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109,230 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,429,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106,627 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,478,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,723,000 after acquiring an additional 46,920 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $887,049,000 after acquiring an additional 306,619 shares during the period. 81.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.00.

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $208,567.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,333 shares of company stock worth $5,116,490. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive stock traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,746,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.67. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $84.89 and a 12 month high of $107.58. The company has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.48.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

