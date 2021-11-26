Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Holdings Raised by Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC

Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.48. The stock had a trading volume of 20,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,730. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.17, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.15 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 9.08%. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,208 shares of company stock worth $48,361,710 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.91.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

