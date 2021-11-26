VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lifted its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of HYD traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.39. The stock had a trading volume of 13,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.00. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.98.

