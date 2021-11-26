Community Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,000 Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD)

Community Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYLD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 58.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XYLD traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,117. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.21. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $45.25 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

