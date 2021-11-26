Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Beech Hill Advisors Inc.

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 69.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,419,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after buying an additional 1,269,665 shares during the period. Teilinger Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1,688.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teilinger Capital Ltd. now owns 722,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after buying an additional 682,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,266,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,284,000 after buying an additional 581,569 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,062,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

In related news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ETR traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.62. 7,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,613. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.78 and a 12-month high of $115.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.27%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.