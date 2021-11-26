Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Purchases 125 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 1.6% of Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 123.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 55,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $9,171,265.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,289.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,149 shares of company stock worth $24,107,931. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLR traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $167.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,563. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.01 and a 200-day moving average of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.20. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.18.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

