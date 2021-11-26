Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 296.83% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ TENX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,962. Tenax Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $3.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 103.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 17,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 1,932,400.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 38,648 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 62.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Featured Story: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.