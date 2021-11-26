Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Has $11.30 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,183 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,770 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the first quarter worth $30,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $35,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 69.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on T shares. Barclays decreased their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Loop Capital began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NYSE:T traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $24.23. The stock had a trading volume of 316,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,300,453. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average is $27.64. The company has a market cap of $173.00 billion, a PE ratio of 202.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,733.48%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

