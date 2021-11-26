Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 1,962 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.81. 41,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,192,598. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.13 and its 200 day moving average is $190.09. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.26 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a market capitalization of $176.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 68.63% and a net margin of 41.61%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 59.05%.

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Truist Securities upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.