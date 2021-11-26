Crown (CRW) Price Down 14.6% Over Last 7 Days

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Crown has a market cap of $1.57 million and approximately $4,991.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Crown has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0549 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,509.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $560.43 or 0.01028144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.90 or 0.00269505 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001331 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00029159 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003496 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crown Coin Profile

Crown (CRYPTO:CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 28,520,050 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

