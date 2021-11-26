BTMX Market Cap Hits $345.10 Million (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 26th. Over the last seven days, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. BTMX has a total market cap of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTMX coin can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00043574 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00008594 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00231473 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX (CRYPTO:BTMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

BTMX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

