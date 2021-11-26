Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires 7,175 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,988 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the period. D.R. Horton accounts for 0.9% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 128.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 983 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHI. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $123.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.86.

NYSE:DHI opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.32 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

