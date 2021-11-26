Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 21,642 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,642 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 174,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,662,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 234,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,568,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 34.5% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 22,032 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.07.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 37,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total transaction of $2,345,934.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 224,718 shares of company stock worth $13,933,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $62.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.51. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.28%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

