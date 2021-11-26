eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

eGain stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. 1,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,084. eGain has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $307.62 million, a P/E ratio of 58.82 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total value of $230,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of eGain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $55,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,460,666.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in eGain during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in eGain by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in eGain by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in eGain by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

