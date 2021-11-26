Zacks: Brokerages Expect Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $133.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) will post sales of $133.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Forrester Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $134.31 million and the lowest is $133.60 million. Forrester Research posted sales of $120.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Forrester Research will report full-year sales of $494.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $494.20 million to $494.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $535.09 million, with estimates ranging from $531.80 million to $538.38 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Forrester Research.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $59,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,953 shares of company stock valued at $951,692 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR traded down $2.56 on Tuesday, hitting $58.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,423. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Forrester Research has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $60.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its 200 day moving average is $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

