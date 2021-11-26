XR Securities LLC Makes New $319,000 Investment in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,369,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,248,776,000 after acquiring an additional 270,880 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,604,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,676,306,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Danaher by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,205,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,769,267,000 after acquiring an additional 419,736 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,016,777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,679,774,000 after buying an additional 125,177 shares during the period. 88.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In related news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total transaction of $105,170,192.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 694,908 shares of company stock worth $214,929,432. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $315.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $308.08 and its 200-day moving average is $292.61. The stock has a market cap of $225.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $211.22 and a 52-week high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.