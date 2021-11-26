Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stake Boosted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 215.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 9.8% in the second quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.9% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 885,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,101,000 after buying an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $41,707,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 76.7% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 238,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after buying an additional 103,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at $31,987,000. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,934 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,829 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $96.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.06 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.28.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.