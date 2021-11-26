Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Foundry Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,325 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Foundry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $51,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $160.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.30. The firm has a market cap of $421.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $142.86 and a 12-month high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

