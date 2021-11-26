Field & Main Bank Sells 1,155 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Field & Main Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $911,021,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,432,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,126,168,000 after buying an additional 1,701,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.78.

Shares of JNJ opened at $160.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $142.86 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

