Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,414 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,945 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,845,459,000 after purchasing an additional 507,599 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.74.

McDonald’s stock opened at $257.11 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $257.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.91 and a 200-day moving average of $239.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.20%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

