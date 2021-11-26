Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,711 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,884 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 8.7% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.2% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its position in International Business Machines by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 8,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $116.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $115.19 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.43.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

