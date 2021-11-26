Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Decreased by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,196,367 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,567 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $66,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 42.6% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter valued at about $478,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.87.

CMCSA opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $237.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.11 and a 200-day moving average of $56.58. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

