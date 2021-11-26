Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $60.35

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.35 and last traded at $60.45, with a volume of 1614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

EHC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet lowered Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.30.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.23.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.03). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 8.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 65.5% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 54.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 107,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 21,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 21,465 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.