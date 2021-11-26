Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $16.99

Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.01, with a volume of 7572 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of $623.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.19.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 215.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 18.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 99,962.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares in the last quarter. 43.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynex Capital Company Profile (NYSE:DX)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

