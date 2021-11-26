Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Increases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.32. 16,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,814. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $82.95.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.