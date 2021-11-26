Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Hits New 52-Week Low at $47.50

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.63, with a volume of 49449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 301.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,050 shares of company stock worth $1,040,298 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. swisspartners Advisors Ltd boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 30.5% in the third quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 115,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,746,000 after buying an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,065,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 56.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 12,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 20,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

