Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $17.63

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.72, with a volume of 998 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The company has a market cap of $613.96 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

