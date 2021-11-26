Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Purchases 2,227 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $5,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

ARKK stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.04. The company had a trading volume of 399,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,862,234. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $97.22 and a 12-month high of $159.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.47.

