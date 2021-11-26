Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 407 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,706 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $5,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on FB shares. HSBC upped their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,815,813 shares of company stock valued at $631,347,024 in the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.78 on Friday, hitting $333.28. 371,063 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,609,982. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $336.16 and a 200 day moving average of $344.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

