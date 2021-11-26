iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,903 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $19,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,281,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of AGG traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.49. 95,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,726,091. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.61 and its 200-day moving average is $115.16. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.20 and a 52 week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.