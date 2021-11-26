Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.240-$-0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $95 million-$95.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $94.15 million.Appian also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.750-$-0.730 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Appian from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Appian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Appian from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised shares of Appian from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $120.43.

Get Appian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.87 and a 200-day moving average of $103.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.73. Appian has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $92.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.06 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 21.63% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Appian will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael G. Devine acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.08 per share, with a total value of $30,432.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.81, for a total transaction of $490,342.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,120 shares of company stock worth $1,173,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Appian stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,925 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Appian worth $14,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.33% of the company’s stock.

About Appian

Appian Corp. provides business process management (BPM) solutions. Its BPM tools automate and measures business processes. The firm’s products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matt Calkins, Robert C. Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.