Acute Angle Cloud Price Tops $0.0159 on Exchanges (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $3.97 million and $5.01 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Acute Angle Cloud coin can currently be bought for $0.0159 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 75.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.20 or 0.07487871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00360743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.23 or 0.01032797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00085973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00410199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00476609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Acute Angle Cloud is a decentralized IaaS service ecosystem built via blockchain technology. AAC ecosystem uses a globally shared file storage system incorporated in the Acute Angle PC (Storage Node) and through the Acute Angle Chain allows the quick and easy storage distribution to its users using peer-to-peer hypermedia-protocol. The issued token is AAC an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token. AAC's token main functionality is a payment method within the AAC's network. “

Acute Angle Cloud Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

