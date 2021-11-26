Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810 shares during the quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 833,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares in the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 11.1% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 12,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 70.7% in the third quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 48,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 19,968 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.1% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.04.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 108,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.77, for a total value of $4,965,038.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $45.31. 1,768,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,091,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

