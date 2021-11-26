Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. Invests $633,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 20,816 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 4,373 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 33,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 29,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

Charles Schwab stock traded down $4.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.63. 207,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,893,373. The stock has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.61 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $84.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $74.29.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $2,102,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 245,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total transaction of $19,893,787.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,268,021 shares of company stock valued at $102,128,581 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

