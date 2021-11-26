Lethean (LTHN) Trading 0.8% Lower This Week

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 26th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $155.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,437.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,076.20 or 0.07487871 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.38 or 0.00360743 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.23 or 0.01032797 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00012737 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.80 or 0.00085973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00410199 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $259.45 or 0.00476609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005772 BTC.

Lethean Profile

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

