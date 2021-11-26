iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 8,409 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 266,475 shares.The stock last traded at $48.44 and had previously closed at $49.88.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the third quarter worth about $675,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

