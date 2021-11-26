iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 1,402,938 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 29,099,440 shares.The stock last traded at $224.22 and had previously closed at $231.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average is $225.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 500,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,846,000 after buying an additional 8,775,720 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,737.4% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 5,376,593 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29,315.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 5,195,309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10,740.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,060,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 3,031,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,780,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,748,124,000 after buying an additional 2,996,828 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

