WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE WNS traded down $3.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.12. 1,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,056. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $66.20 and a fifty-two week high of $91.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.31. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.36.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WNS by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

