10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $147.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) will post $147.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for 10x Genomics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $145.70 million and the highest is $150.00 million. 10x Genomics posted sales of $112.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 10x Genomics will report full-year sales of $494.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $492.21 million to $496.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $682.14 million, with estimates ranging from $663.14 million to $695.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow 10x Genomics.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on TXG shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America lowered 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.50, for a total value of $2,152,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.38, for a total value of $41,694.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 280,402 shares of company stock worth $45,610,596 in the last ninety days. 11.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in 10x Genomics during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 100.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 85.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

TXG traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,448. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.69 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.48. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $128.15 and a 52 week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

