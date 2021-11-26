Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. Sells 370 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. trimmed its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Eaton by 52.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Eaton by 163.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 48.4% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,210. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $113.79 and a 12 month high of $175.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.25. The company has a market cap of $66.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eaton from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.